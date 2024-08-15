Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 453
Urban Echoes
While passing by the bike parking at the Darmstadt main train station, I saw this reflection of a cloudy sky appears in a glass pane covered in graffiti,
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2047
photos
76
followers
77
following
124% complete
View this month »
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
Latest from all albums
1034
451
452
1035
453
63
495
1036
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
15th August 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
graffiti
,
contrast
,
art
,
urban
,
layers
,
skyscape
,
darmstadt
,
🌺
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close