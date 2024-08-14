Sign up
Previous
Photo 452
Rooftop Smiles
Kateryna poses on a rooftop, her smile glowing against the darkening sky and the city lights in the background.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2043
photos
76
followers
77
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
61
494
1033
62
1034
451
452
1035
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th August 2024 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
red
,
dress
,
lights
,
city
,
evening
,
rooftop
