Alone in the Light by vincent24
Alone in the Light

Photo taken from the train platform, A solitary figure stands illuminated by a beam of light in the cavernous space of Berlin Hauptbahnhof.
I thought it was a good spot for a contribution to the artist challenge (Alan Schaller).
13th August 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
amyK ace
Very fitting for the artist challenge; well done
August 13th, 2024  
