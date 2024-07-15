Previous
Safety Glow by vincent24
Photo 480

Safety Glow

During the safety instructions inside the airplane cabin, in my flight from Frankfurt to Addis Ababa.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise