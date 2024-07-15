Sign up
Previous
Photo 480
Safety Glow
During the safety instructions inside the airplane cabin, in my flight from Frankfurt to Addis Ababa.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
15th July 2024 10:15pm
Tags
night
,
exit
,
emergency
,
sign
,
airplane
,
travel
,
cabin
,
safety
,
anticipation
,
instructions
,
passengers
,
preparedness
