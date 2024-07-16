Sign up
Previous
Photo 481
A Glimpse of Light
Upon arriving in my hotel room in Addis Ababa, I was greeted by a grey, overcast sky. Just as I settled in, a brief moment of sunlight pierced through the curtains, casting a warm glow across the room.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1983
photos
72
followers
73
following
131% complete
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
16th July 2024 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
sunlight
,
shadows
,
room
,
hotel
,
tranquility
,
arrival
,
atmosphere
,
addis
,
ababa
