Photo 482
Morning Moments
I met this young woman standing by a corrugated metal wall, which is also her home. Her serene expression and the colorful scarf she wore stood in beautiful contrast to the rustic background.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
morning
,
texture
,
peaceful
,
ethiopia
,
addis
