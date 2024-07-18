Previous
Morning Moments by vincent24
Photo 482

Morning Moments

I met this young woman standing by a corrugated metal wall, which is also her home. Her serene expression and the colorful scarf she wore stood in beautiful contrast to the rustic background.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
