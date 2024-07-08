The Watchful Mural

On my way back home from the Darmstadt Heinerfest, I stumbled upon a striking mural depicting a pair of intense eyes. The artwork seemed to watch over the passersby, adding a layer of intrigue to the urban landscape. I decided to frame it through a parked car window and waited for people to pass by. That one with the cyclist stood out. The fact that his face is hidden bring more empathize on the mural eyes. Now that i spotted that murals, i might be back in the coming days to play with it a bit more.