Previous
Photo 521
Majesty in Motion
This grand statue of a rider on a horse, frozen in powerful motion, caught my eye as I pass by this roundabout between meeting place and the hotel in Cotonou today.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
20th September 2024 4:42pm
Tags
horse
,
power
,
statue
,
sculpture
,
movement
,
rider
,
bravery
,
cotonou
