Majesty in Motion by vincent24
Photo 521

Majesty in Motion

This grand statue of a rider on a horse, frozen in powerful motion, caught my eye as I pass by this roundabout between meeting place and the hotel in Cotonou today.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
