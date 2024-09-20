Sign up
73 / 365
Modern Architecture in Cotonou
The wide, expansive sky with its scattered clouds framed the striking architecture of this building. Taken during a bright afternoon in Cotonou.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
20th September 2024 4:35pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
,
architecture
,
building
,
modern
,
harmony
,
cotonou
