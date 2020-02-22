Previous
Dish of the day by wakelys
16 / 365

Dish of the day

Who knew that you could have so much fun at the kitchen sink with a dish and water drops.
Need to refine the focus but a work in progress.
22nd February 2020

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
