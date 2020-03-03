Previous
Rainbow 3 by wakelys
Rainbow 3

Guess he is feeling under the weather!
Needs to self medicate before returning to work.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Love it laughed out loud very loudly!!!
March 3rd, 2020  
