Hedgerow by wakelys
Hedgerow

Everything is springing into life. So lucky to live where I do. In the picture the sea is to the right and fields to the right. Will capture these is the next few days.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely ...
April 4th, 2020  
