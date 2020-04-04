Sign up
58 / 365
Hedgerow
Everything is springing into life. So lucky to live where I do. In the picture the sea is to the right and fields to the right. Will capture these is the next few days.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
blossom
,
hedgerow
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely ...
April 4th, 2020
