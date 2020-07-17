Sign up
Previous
Next
162 / 365
Why?
Well because my step son needed to be collected from the car hire place. Whilst waiting I spotted an opportunity so crazy woman gets her phone out and starts snapping.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
156
157
158
159
160
18
161
162
Tags
wheels
,
julycircles2020
Casablanca
ace
And there's me thinking you were just tyred......
Oooh award for worst pun of the day methinks!
I love how crazily different car wheels are when you look at them. This is a great fun collage! You keep going, crazy woman, love what you do with your camera!
July 17th, 2020
KV
ace
Onlookers probably thought you were trying to pick out a new set of rims!
July 17th, 2020
365 Project
Oooh award for worst pun of the day methinks!
I love how crazily different car wheels are when you look at them. This is a great fun collage! You keep going, crazy woman, love what you do with your camera!