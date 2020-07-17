Previous
Why? by wakelys
Why?

Well because my step son needed to be collected from the car hire place. Whilst waiting I spotted an opportunity so crazy woman gets her phone out and starts snapping.
Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
And there's me thinking you were just tyred......
Oooh award for worst pun of the day methinks!
I love how crazily different car wheels are when you look at them. This is a great fun collage! You keep going, crazy woman, love what you do with your camera!
July 17th, 2020  
KV ace
Onlookers probably thought you were trying to pick out a new set of rims!
July 17th, 2020  
