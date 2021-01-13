Previous
Knightly chefs by wakelys
342 / 365

Knightly chefs

Sir Chopalote and Sir Dicealot assisting in the kitchen.
Inspired by @30pics4jackiesdiamond and the darkroom challenge.
Tag darkroom-beforeafter
I threaded the carrots onto floristry wire and removed with Snapseed.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
93% complete

View this month »

Casablanca ace
That is brilliant!
January 13th, 2021  
Mariana Visser
put a smile on my face. Great idea
January 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
That is fantastic, such a great idea and well done.
January 13th, 2021  
Lesley Wright ace
Very clever, well done
January 13th, 2021  
bruni ace
What a great idea and well excecated.
January 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Creative and fun! Love it
January 13th, 2021  
