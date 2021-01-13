Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
342 / 365
Knightly chefs
Sir Chopalote and Sir Dicealot assisting in the kitchen.
Inspired by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and the darkroom challenge.
Tag darkroom-beforeafter
I threaded the carrots onto floristry wire and removed with Snapseed.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
384
photos
65
followers
73
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
13th January 2021 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
carrots
,
knights
,
darkroom-beforeafter
Casablanca
ace
That is brilliant!
January 13th, 2021
Mariana Visser
put a smile on my face. Great idea
January 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
That is fantastic, such a great idea and well done.
January 13th, 2021
Lesley Wright
ace
Very clever, well done
January 13th, 2021
bruni
ace
What a great idea and well excecated.
January 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Creative and fun! Love it
January 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close