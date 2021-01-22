Sign up
Walk in the sunshine
Lovely time with my walking buddy today.
Not quite got the starburst effect but will keep practicing. Hints and tips please.
Thank you for comments and favs this week. Even made it onto the TP & PP. very appreciative.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
22nd January 2021 12:44pm
Tags
sun
,
beach
