Transport 19 by wakelys
Photo 1534

Transport 19

I thought that I would go for Horse powered today. I was stood in my kitchen and could hear the clip clopping so I hastily ran to the track that runs behind the garden.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Lis Lapthorn ace
You have captured the gentle pace of the horses well.
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, what a lovely shot and mode of transport! You sure are rocking this challenge :-)
April 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh nice rural sight
April 19th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
That was fast to get out there so quickly and take this picture. Beautiful capture. I presume the horses are trained not to mess the footpath.
April 19th, 2024  
