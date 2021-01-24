Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
353 / 365
Shell
I was fascinated by this little shell measures
3cm x2cm.
The shapes, textures and colours caught my attention when I picked it up on the beach 2 days ago.
I haven’t got a clue to it’s previous owner. Hoping that someone can enlighten me.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
396
photos
71
followers
73
following
96% complete
View this month »
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Latest from all albums
347
348
349
350
43
351
352
353
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
24th January 2021 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
shell
,
darkroom-texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close