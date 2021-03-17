Previous
17. Oil on water 3. by wakelys
Thought that I would have fruit for breakfast and whilst putting melon and plums on the chopping board I realised that this would be perfect for yellow Wednesday.
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely! I like your tone of yellow here.
March 17th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cool, I see two tones, Like the strips of white in it
March 17th, 2021  
