Photo 405
17. Oil on water 3.
Thought that I would have fruit for breakfast and whilst putting melon and plums on the chopping board I realised that this would be perfect for yellow Wednesday.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
2
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
464
photos
83
followers
78
following
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th March 2021 8:57am
Tags
yellow
,
mundane-oil
,
rainbow2021
,
52wc-2021-w11
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely! I like your tone of yellow here.
March 17th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool, I see two tones, Like the strips of white in it
March 17th, 2021
