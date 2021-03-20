Sign up
Photo 408
20. Oil on water 6
The background are the grapes from last week. Surprisingly had some left.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
467
photos
87
followers
78
following
111% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
20th March 2021 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-oil
,
rainbow2021
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot I like the various sized circles. A great idea to use the grapes as a background.
March 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and well exected, lovely circles and colour.
March 20th, 2021
