Setting sun by wakelys
Setting sun

Taken last week when kayaking.
One of those days today doing lots but very little to show for it and minimal photo opportunities.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca ace
You get super views kayaking. Lovely sunset.
July 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021  
JackieR ace
thats is glorious! beautiful compositin and capture of the sun ond the mast
July 27th, 2021  
