Photo 537
Setting sun
Taken last week when kayaking.
One of those days today doing lots but very little to show for it and minimal photo opportunities.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
663
photos
104
followers
92
following
147% complete
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
125
532
533
126
534
535
536
537
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
21st July 2021 8:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
sea
Casablanca
ace
You get super views kayaking. Lovely sunset.
July 27th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021
JackieR
ace
thats is glorious! beautiful compositin and capture of the sun ond the mast
July 27th, 2021
