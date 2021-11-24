Sign up
Photo 657
Mica cap
Or Glistening inky cap found in the woods yesterday along with so many other fungi.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
862
photos
117
followers
97
following
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
652
653
204
654
655
205
656
657
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd November 2021 12:44pm
Tags
ivy
,
fungi
FBailey
ace
So that's what they're called - how apt!
November 24th, 2021
Paul H
ace
Wow! This would be a great illustration in a children's book!
November 24th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. Looks like a mushroom village.
November 24th, 2021
