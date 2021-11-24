Previous
Mica cap by wakelys
Photo 657

Mica cap

Or Glistening inky cap found in the woods yesterday along with so many other fungi.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
FBailey ace
So that's what they're called - how apt!
November 24th, 2021  
Paul H ace
Wow! This would be a great illustration in a children's book!
November 24th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Very pretty. Looks like a mushroom village.
November 24th, 2021  
