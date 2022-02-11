Previous
Growth & lines by wakelys
Photo 736

Growth & lines

Wires hold the vines in place in this greenhouse.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca ace
Love the contrast of man made and nature
February 11th, 2022  
