Photo 736
Growth & lines
Wires hold the vines in place in this greenhouse.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
970
photos
125
followers
99
following
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th February 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vines
,
greenhouse
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Casablanca
ace
Love the contrast of man made and nature
February 11th, 2022
