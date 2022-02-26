Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 751
Sparkling & High key
Assisted by Affinity & Snapseed.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
994
photos
124
followers
97
following
205% complete
View this month »
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
Latest from all albums
241
242
747
748
749
243
750
751
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th February 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Casablanca
ace
He is gorgeous!
February 26th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Good shot….he looks soooo cold!
February 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close