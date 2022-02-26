Previous
Next
Sparkling & High key by wakelys
Photo 751

Sparkling & High key

Assisted by Affinity & Snapseed.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
He is gorgeous!
February 26th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Good shot….he looks soooo cold!
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise