Photo 774
Rainbow 21
Bonus to have postbox and telephone box in the same place.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th March 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
postbox
,
telephone-box
,
rainbow2022
Babs
ace
The post box looks as though it has been on the lockdown diet.
March 21st, 2022
