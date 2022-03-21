Previous
Rainbow 21 by wakelys
Photo 774

Rainbow 21

Bonus to have postbox and telephone box in the same place.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Babs ace
The post box looks as though it has been on the lockdown diet.
March 21st, 2022  
