Photo 773
Rainbow 20
Struggling to find pink today so this is from a few days ago.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and street scene, pretty pink too.
March 20th, 2022
