Garden 1 by wakelys
Photo 785

Garden 1

Last year I spent the whole month capturing my grandfather clock. I am going to spend this year in a small part of my garden so I am starting with these snowbells. Beware you will not be getting flowers everyday.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys

