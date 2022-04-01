Sign up
Photo 785
Garden 1
Last year I spent the whole month capturing my grandfather clock. I am going to spend this year in a small part of my garden so I am starting with these snowbells. Beware you will not be getting flowers everyday.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st April 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
shadows
,
garden
,
snowbells
,
30-shots2022
