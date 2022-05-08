Previous
Next
Seed head by wakelys
Photo 822

Seed head

As I was sitting on the ground taking this a little dog was yapping at me. It spoilt the ambience slightly. Why are small dogs so vocal? Answers not required.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Beautiful. (I think they make a lot of noise because they are small, just like all the most vindictive sergeants I ever met in the army were the shortest ones!)
May 8th, 2022  
Wylie ace
this looks like a half half!
May 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely shot and love the half half interpretation
May 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise