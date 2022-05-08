Sign up
Photo 822
Seed head
As I was sitting on the ground taking this a little dog was yapping at me. It spoilt the ambience slightly. Why are small dogs so vocal? Answers not required.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
dandelion
seedhead
mayhalf22
nomowmay22
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. (I think they make a lot of noise because they are small, just like all the most vindictive sergeants I ever met in the army were the shortest ones!)
May 8th, 2022
Wylie
ace
this looks like a half half!
May 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely shot and love the half half interpretation
May 8th, 2022
