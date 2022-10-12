Previous
This is Jess by wakelys
Photo 979

This is Jess

Always easier to engage in conversation and ask for a photo opportunity when ordering tea and cake.
Another for my get pushed challenge set by
@jillbrowning do a portrait of a person in their natural environment.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Susan Wakely ace
@jillbrowning Here is another. Beware there may be a third.
October 12th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
she looks so happy and cheerful
October 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot!
October 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Love the POV, a great portrait!
October 12th, 2022  
