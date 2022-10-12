Sign up
Photo 979
This is Jess
Always easier to engage in conversation and ask for a photo opportunity when ordering tea and cake.
Another for my get pushed challenge set by
@jillbrowning
do a portrait of a person in their natural environment.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1327
photos
123
followers
97
following
268% complete
Tags
cake
,
tea
,
stranger
,
get-pushed-532
Susan Wakely
ace
@jillbrowning
Here is another. Beware there may be a third.
October 12th, 2022
Nina Ganci
she looks so happy and cheerful
October 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot!
October 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love the POV, a great portrait!
October 12th, 2022
