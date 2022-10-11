Sign up
Photo 978
Resting Robin
The blue in the background is the sea on a high tide. There were lots of small birds darting along the shore.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th October 2022 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
robin
