Jill @jillbrowning challenged me to take a portrait of a person in their natural environment.My husband asked me to collect something from the Electrical Wholesalers so grabbed my opportunity for my first get pushed challenge. I had never met Shaun before and he laughed at the challenge and the idea that where he works is his natural environment.I am not always confident asking strangers if I can take their photo but Shaun seemed very approachable.