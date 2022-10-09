Previous
Next
Giving a diagnosis by wakelys
Photo 976

Giving a diagnosis

Isn’t that what Dr Pepper does. They were all looking at a rather expensive motorbike and all giving their opinion. I was sat on the side waiting for a photo opportunity.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great outfit! Love a Dr. Pepper once in a while. =)
October 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise