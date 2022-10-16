Previous
Next
Lifeboat training platform by wakelys
Photo 983

Lifeboat training platform

I didn’t have a clue what this was but my friend that I was with had built the entry platform so was a wealth of information.
https://www.solent.ac.uk/facilities/pier-head-and-survival-craft
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Ooh He'll be very interested in this. Interesting scene to come acrosd
October 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise