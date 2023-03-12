Rainbow 12

This was taken at the Spring Arts & Heritage Centre and this exhibition was “back of an envelope”. Literally all exhibits were on the back of envelopes or the cardboard from parcels. In the above you can see the window to the envelope and some included the post office stamp mark or additional postal stickers. It was a small exhibition but interesting nonetheless. They were all displayed so simply. You can create what you like, have the confidence to do so and call it art. I have the ideas but not the confidence.