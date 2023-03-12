Previous
Rainbow 12 by wakelys
Photo 1130

Rainbow 12

This was taken at the Spring Arts & Heritage Centre and this exhibition was “back of an envelope”. Literally all exhibits were on the back of envelopes or the cardboard from parcels. In the above you can see the window to the envelope and some included the post office stamp mark or additional postal stickers. It was a small exhibition but interesting nonetheless. They were all displayed so simply. You can create what you like, have the confidence to do so and call it art. I have the ideas but not the confidence.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
Your art is so free and confident, and I'm so sad you don't feel it. Give a back if an envelope a go, I can see a fish just waiting to jump in and play xxx

March 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
This is really lovely! I can image that you are very artistic, as Jackie said you should just give it a go 😊
March 12th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Close your eyes and empty your mind of your thoughts and a good idea will soon come to your head. Once you have the idea everything will come into place, including your confidence.

March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @ludwigsdiana @sangwann thank you for your support. My confidence is lacking about turning my creative work into an exhibition like this. Possibly because I am not from an artist background although dabble in arty projects. You will all be on the guest list for my opening night if that should change. 😉
March 12th, 2023  
