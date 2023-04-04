Previous
Next
On the Wall 4 by wakelys
Photo 1153

On the Wall 4

Or should it be in the wall.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice colours and textures
April 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great textures and tones!
April 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
I love these in the wall boxes. Great red pop
April 4th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Love this vintage mail box! Do you still use "snail mail", seems it too old fashioned in our country....
April 4th, 2023  
katy ace
I really like the two different textures to the bricks. Nice pop of color in the middle of this wall.
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise