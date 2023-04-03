Previous
On the Wall 3 by wakelys
Photo 1152

On the Wall 3

Not quite sure why someone would think it fitting to paint this on the historic WW11 site. This is next to the Windmill as seen on my extra album.
https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/leisure-recreation-and-community/places-to-visit-and-explore/halnaker-windmill/
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Photo Details

