On the Wall 2 by wakelys
Photo 1151

On the Wall 2

On the side of the entrance to the ladies toilets next to the beach side cafe. Spotted on a walk last night and close enough to go back to get this shot today.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Susan Wakely

