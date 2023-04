On the Wall 1

For the month of April I am going to be looking at walls whether it be wall art or anything else that goes on the wall for 30 shots April

I thought that I would start with this cheeky one as seen on a wall in Glastonbury where I have just spent a few days.

No this is not a self portrait

I have got a little behind (no pun intended) with commenting.

I always value and appreciate any comments and favs that I get, for that I thank you.