On the Wall 16 by wakelys
Photo 1165

On the Wall 16

Motorcycle helmets used as hanging baskets at a well frequented café popular with motorcyclists.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Casablanca ace
The helmets still look in such good nick! Maybe the owners gave up biking. Fascinating shot
April 16th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fab colour and composition
April 16th, 2023  
Frances Tackaberry ace
What a great idea for a sports themed location!
April 16th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
What a fabulous idea for hanging baskets
April 16th, 2023  
