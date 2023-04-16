Sign up
Photo 1165
On the Wall 16
Motorcycle helmets used as hanging baskets at a well frequented café popular with motorcyclists.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
helmets
otw
30-shots2023
Casablanca
ace
The helmets still look in such good nick! Maybe the owners gave up biking. Fascinating shot
April 16th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Fab colour and composition
April 16th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
ace
What a great idea for a sports themed location!
April 16th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
What a fabulous idea for hanging baskets
April 16th, 2023
