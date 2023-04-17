Previous
On the Wall 17 by wakelys
Photo 1166

On the Wall 17

Harsh warning for all vagrants.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find susan, is this something old and the writing suggests?
April 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great find! Germany has vagrancy laws, when we lived in Berlin, you were considered a vagrant if you were out with no money on you!
April 17th, 2023  
