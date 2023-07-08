Previous
The highlight of my week away was to take an evening boat trip across to Skomer Island. We did not land but observed so many birds. Many were coming in to land and shelter on land just after sunset therefore there was so much activity on the water. The Manx shearwaters gave quite a display but my main focus for me was on the puffins. Initially I was disappointed with what I had captured but after trimming in camera I am delighted with what I have. My poor husband thought that I would be satisfied but my next objective is to land on the island and see them up close but this will have to be another time.
