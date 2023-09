1st Anniversary

The Repair Cafe started in our area one year ago. The Mayor was invited to cut the cake in Celebration. I have known Rosy (the Mayor) for 47 years as we did our nurse training together. I volunteer in the washeruper and tea maker.

To date the Repair cafe has saved 213 kgs of waste & 1050 kgs of CO2 emissions stopped by repairing household items. Many being electrical item and clothing. This happens on the last Saturday of the month.