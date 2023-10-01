Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1333
To prove that I was there
Hubby insisted on taking a picture of me on the water. We didn’t go too far but it was still fun.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1870
photos
126
followers
95
following
365% complete
View this month »
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
Latest from all albums
1328
536
1329
1330
537
1331
1332
1333
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
1st October 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
selfie
,
kayaking
,
sixws-144
Lin
ace
It's a great pic of you! It looks relaxing.
October 1st, 2023
JackieR
ace
tell him I've favved it please
October 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close