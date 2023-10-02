Previous
A misty start to the day by wakelys
A misty start to the day

It is very grey start to the day. This is looking across the harbour at low tide and the geese were fling very low.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Susan Wakely

Christopher Cox ace
Beautifully composed
October 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely, even if it is a grey day
October 2nd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
They are so lovely in flight. Beautiful action capture of them.
October 2nd, 2023  
Brian ace
Great action shot
October 2nd, 2023  
