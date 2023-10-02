Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
A misty start to the day
It is very grey start to the day. This is looking across the harbour at low tide and the geese were fling very low.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1871
photos
126
followers
95
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
536
1329
1330
537
1331
1332
1333
1334
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd October 2023 8:52am
Tags
sea
,
geese
,
mist
,
shore
Christopher Cox
ace
Beautifully composed
October 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely, even if it is a grey day
October 2nd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
They are so lovely in flight. Beautiful action capture of them.
October 2nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Great action shot
October 2nd, 2023
