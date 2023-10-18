Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
It’s a bit blowy today
Strong winds today and the rain is coming in.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1893
photos
128
followers
95
following
369% complete
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
541
1346
542
1347
1348
543
1349
1350
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th October 2023 10:26am
Tags
sea
,
waves
Brian
ace
Great capture of the powerful waves
October 18th, 2023
katy
ace
This one just looks COLD!
October 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
it wasn’t too bad. 15c /59f. I was wearing a big coat with hood up.
October 18th, 2023
