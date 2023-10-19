Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
Langstone Mill
The sky looked a little ominous and the sun was out. Fortunately the cloud passed over so I didn’t get wet.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th October 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
langstone-mill
JackieR
ace
My happy goto place, looks a tad ominous, and it's raining in me now as I type!!!
October 19th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Outstanding shot! The light gives it a very dramatic feel.
October 19th, 2023
katy
ace
Wonderful subject and fantastic light in this photo! Definitely a FAV
October 19th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
That's nice and atmospheric, Us pirates love a nice lighthouse.🏴☠️😁
October 19th, 2023
