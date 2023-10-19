Previous
Langstone Mill by wakelys
Photo 1351

Langstone Mill

The sky looked a little ominous and the sun was out. Fortunately the cloud passed over so I didn’t get wet.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

JackieR ace
My happy goto place, looks a tad ominous, and it's raining in me now as I type!!!
October 19th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
October 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Outstanding shot! The light gives it a very dramatic feel.
October 19th, 2023  
katy ace
Wonderful subject and fantastic light in this photo! Definitely a FAV
October 19th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
That's nice and atmospheric, Us pirates love a nice lighthouse.🏴‍☠️😁
October 19th, 2023  
