Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1403
The tree is in
and the decorations are going on. I have never done this so early.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1958
photos
137
followers
100
following
384% complete
View this month »
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th December 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decoration
,
christmas-tree
,
minimal-44
Kitty Hawke
ace
We did ours last week.......I started with just the one bauble to see how our new cats would treat it.........it was off in minutes ! However when we put the lights on it and a few more baubles they were not quite so interested. I put all the expendable baubles around the bottom layer......!
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
It's a good beginning! =)
December 10th, 2023
Josie Gilbert
You've got further than I have - I've only bought a small potted tree to go on the front doorstep!
December 10th, 2023
JackieR
ace
ours are down from the loft and are going up in dribs and drabs
December 10th, 2023
