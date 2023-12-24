Previous
Under the tree is… by wakelys
Photo 1417

Under the tree is…

Weeks of planning, days of waiting and a few moments of chaos. The chaos in this house will be on Tuesday.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Wishing you a Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful. Happy Christmas, lovely lady.
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise