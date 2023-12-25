Previous
My day by wakelys
Photo 1418

My day

Just like the little pig in a blanket on my tree.
I have been wrapped in a blanket mainly sleeping. Now trying to summon some energy for food. Oh the joy of Christmas bugs!!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Susan Wakely

Josie Gilbert
I hope you feel better soon!
December 25th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Cute Christmas ornament. So sorry you're sick, Susan. Get well soon. Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh no, hope you feel better soon. Maybe you can celebrate Christmas a bit late this year.
December 25th, 2023  
