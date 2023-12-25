Sign up
Previous
Photo 1418
My day
Just like the little pig in a blanket on my tree.
I have been wrapped in a blanket mainly sleeping. Now trying to summon some energy for food. Oh the joy of Christmas bugs!!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
3
1
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
25th December 2023 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
piggy
,
ornament
Josie Gilbert
I hope you feel better soon!
December 25th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Cute Christmas ornament. So sorry you're sick, Susan. Get well soon. Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh no, hope you feel better soon. Maybe you can celebrate Christmas a bit late this year.
December 25th, 2023
