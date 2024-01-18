Previous
Teeny weeny spider hanging by a thread by wakelys
Photo 1442

Teeny weeny spider hanging by a thread

It’s been in my kitchen all week but I think that I have now scared it away.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Mags ace
Fantastic minimal capture!
January 18th, 2024  
moni kozi
Scrolling and scrolling... oh, there.s the subject!
AWESOME shot!
January 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a cool shot. It's nice to hear that you two came to some sort of arrangement. :)
January 18th, 2024  
