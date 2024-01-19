Sign up
Photo 1443
Not quite sunset
The end of a beautiful day.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Mags
ace
Very tranquil and lovely.
January 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I always enjoy a mast looking longer in the water than it does in the air. Lovely.
January 19th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh so beautiful. Gorgeous colours and softnesd
January 19th, 2024
